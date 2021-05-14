RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS (NYSE:RBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business earned $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has generated $1.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.9. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RBA)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RBA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CNST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.04) earnings per share over the last year. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CNST)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals

U.S. GLOBAL INVESTORS (NASDAQ:GROW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors last posted its earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $5.17 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. U.S. Global Investors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN U.S. GLOBAL INVESTORS? (NASDAQ:GROW)

Wall Street analysts have given U.S. Global Investors a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but U.S. Global Investors wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

VECTRUS (NYSE:VEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus has generated $3.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Vectrus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VECTRUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VEC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vectrus in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vectrus stock.

Vectrus