MARATHON DIGITAL (NASDAQ:MARA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business earned $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Marathon Digital has generated ($0.53) earnings per share over the last year. Marathon Digital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARATHON DIGITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MARA)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marathon Digital in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Marathon Digital stock.

Marathon Digital

AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AGLE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has generated ($2.45) earnings per share over the last year. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AGLE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(NYSE:OLO)

IS OLO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OLO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OLO in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” OLO stock.

OLO

XTANT MEDICAL (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical last released its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Xtant Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN XTANT MEDICAL? (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Wall Street analysts have given Xtant Medical a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Xtant Medical wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.