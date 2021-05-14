TG THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:TGTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. TG Therapeutics has generated ($1.83) earnings per share over the last year. TG Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TG THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TGTX)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TG Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TG Therapeutics stock.

TG Therapeutics

THE GEO GROUP (NYSE:GEO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.3. The GEO Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE GEO GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GEO)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The GEO Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The GEO Group stock.

The GEO Group

FLEXSHOPPER (NASDAQ:FPAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. FlexShopper has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year. FlexShopper has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLEXSHOPPER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FPAY)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FlexShopper in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” FlexShopper stock.

FlexShopper

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP (NYSE:VPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group last posted its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.7. Vishay Precision Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VISHAY PRECISION GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VPG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vishay Precision Group in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Vishay Precision Group stock.

Vishay Precision Group