THE TRADE DESK (NASDAQ:TTD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk last announced its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The firm earned $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Trade Desk has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.0. The Trade Desk has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE TRADE DESK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TTD)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Trade Desk in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Trade Desk stock.

The Trade Desk

INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:INO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INO)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in INO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

LARIMAR THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:LRMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. Larimar Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Larimar Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LARIMAR THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LRMR)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Larimar Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Larimar Therapeutics stock.

Larimar Therapeutics

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS (NYSE:CNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands last announced its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year. Cornerstone Building Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNR)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cornerstone Building Brands stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands