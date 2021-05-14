NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS (NYSE:NHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors last announced its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. National Health Investors has generated $5.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. National Health Investors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NHI)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Health Investors in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 7 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” National Health Investors stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NHI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

National Health Investors

AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AKBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Akebia Therapeutics has generated ($1.63) earnings per share over the last year. Akebia Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AKBA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akebia Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Akebia Therapeutics stock.

Akebia Therapeutics

(NASDAQ:PSFE)

IS PAYSAFE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PSFE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Paysafe in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Paysafe stock.

Paysafe

HARROW HEALTH (NASDAQ:HROW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health last released its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Harrow Health has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year. Harrow Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HARROW HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HROW)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Harrow Health in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Harrow Health stock.

Harrow Health