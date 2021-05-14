US FOODS (NYSE:USFD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year. US Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS US FOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:USFD)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for US Foods in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” US Foods stock.

DIEBOLD NIXDORF (NYSE:DBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Diebold Nixdorf has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIEBOLD NIXDORF A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DBD)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Diebold Nixdorf in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Diebold Nixdorf stock.

EVOLUTION PETROLEUM (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Evolution Petroleum has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year. Evolution Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVOLUTION PETROLEUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evolution Petroleum in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Evolution Petroleum stock.

