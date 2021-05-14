BROOKS AUTOMATION (NASDAQ:BRKS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Its revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brooks Automation has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.8. Brooks Automation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROOKS AUTOMATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BRKS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brooks Automation in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Brooks Automation stock.

Brooks Automation

NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP (NASDAQ:NWLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $9.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.54 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. National Western Life Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP? (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Wall Street analysts have given National Western Life Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but National Western Life Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:ADES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADES)

Advanced Emissions Solutions last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $21.10 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Advanced Emissions Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS? (NASDAQ:ADES)

Wall Street analysts have given Advanced Emissions Solutions a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Advanced Emissions Solutions wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

ACHILLES THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ACHL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($8.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $7.44. Achilles Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS ACHILLES THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACHL)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Achilles Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Achilles Therapeutics stock.

Achilles Therapeutics