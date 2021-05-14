ALLAKOS (NASDAQ:ALLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos last issued its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. Allakos has generated ($1.89) earnings per share over the last year. Allakos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLAKOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALLK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allakos in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Allakos stock.

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS (NYSE:CAPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners last posted its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.19. CrossAmerica Partners has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. CrossAmerica Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CAPL)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CrossAmerica Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CrossAmerica Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CAPL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CANTERBURY PARK (NASDAQ:CPHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park last released its quarterly earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $6.12 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.6. Canterbury Park has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CANTERBURY PARK? (NASDAQ:CPHC)

CURIOSITYSTREAM (NASDAQ:CURI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. CuriosityStream has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CuriosityStream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CURIOSITYSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CURI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CuriosityStream in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CuriosityStream stock.

