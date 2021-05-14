GOLUB CAPITAL BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm earned $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Golub Capital BDC has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.7. Golub Capital BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GOLUB CAPITAL BDC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GBDC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Golub Capital BDC in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Golub Capital BDC stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GBDC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SCIPLAY (NASDAQ:SCPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay last released its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. SciPlay has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. SciPlay has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCIPLAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SCPL)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SciPlay in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” SciPlay stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SCPL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BEAM THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:BEAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $2.61. Beam Therapeutics has generated ($14.05) earnings per share over the last year. Beam Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BEAM THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BEAM)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Beam Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Beam Therapeutics stock.

GALERA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:GRTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.08. Galera Therapeutics has generated ($16.31) earnings per share over the last year. Galera Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GALERA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRTX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Galera Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Galera Therapeutics stock.

