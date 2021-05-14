VERACYTE (NASDAQ:VCYT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year. Veracyte has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERACYTE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VCYT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Veracyte in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Veracyte stock.

Veracyte

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA last issued its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $1.84. MBIA has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MBIA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HANESBRANDS (NYSE:HBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Its revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hanesbrands has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Hanesbrands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HANESBRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HBI)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hanesbrands in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hanesbrands stock.

Hanesbrands

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ASLN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ASLN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals