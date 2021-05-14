ROBLOX (NYSE:RBLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox last issued its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.59. The business earned $387 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Its revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Roblox has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROBLOX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RBLX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Roblox in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Roblox stock.

PRECIGEN (NASDAQ:PGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen last released its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Precigen has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year. Precigen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRECIGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PGEN)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Precigen in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Precigen stock.

AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AVEO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVEO)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock.

MYOVANT SCIENCES (NYSE:MYOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. Myovant Sciences has generated ($3.37) earnings per share over the last year. Myovant Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MYOVANT SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MYOV)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Myovant Sciences in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Myovant Sciences stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MYOV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

