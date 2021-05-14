VOYA FINANCIAL (NYSE:VOYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial has generated $4.22 earnings per share over the last year. Voya Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VOYA FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VOYA)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Voya Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Voya Financial stock.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CEVA has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,105.0. CEVA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CEVA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CEVA)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CEVA in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CEVA stock.

PHOENIX NEW MEDIA (NYSE:FENG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media last announced its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $55.51 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.0. Phoenix New Media has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PHOENIX NEW MEDIA? (NYSE:FENG)

IS TALIS BIOMEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TLIS)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Talis Biomedical in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Talis Biomedical stock.

