NORTONLIFELOCK (NASDAQ:NLOK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. Its revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NortonLifeLock has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.0. NortonLifeLock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTONLIFELOCK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NLOK)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NortonLifeLock in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NortonLifeLock stock.

SHATTUCK LABS (NASDAQ:STTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs last announced its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Shattuck Labs has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Shattuck Labs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHATTUCK LABS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STTK)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shattuck Labs in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Shattuck Labs stock.

VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:VYGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics has generated ($1.21) earnings per share over the last year. Voyager Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VYGR)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Voyager Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Voyager Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VYGR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

