XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL last released its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.9. XPEL has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XPEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XPEL)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for XPEL in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” XPEL stock.

WHITEHORSE FINANCE (NASDAQ:WHF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. WhiteHorse Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WHITEHORSE FINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WHF)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WhiteHorse Finance in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” WhiteHorse Finance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WHF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IS ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALKT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alkami Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alkami Technology stock.

AILERON THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ALRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Aileron Therapeutics has generated ($1.20) earnings per share over the last year. Aileron Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AILERON THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALRN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aileron Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Aileron Therapeutics stock.

