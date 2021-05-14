VIRGIN GALACTIC (NYSE:SPCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. Virgin Galactic has generated ($1.09) earnings per share over the last year. Virgin Galactic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIRGIN GALACTIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SPCE)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Virgin Galactic in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Virgin Galactic stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SPCE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:VFF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Village Farms International has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year. Village Farms International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VFF)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Village Farms International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Village Farms International stock.

ELECTRONIC ARTS (NASDAQ:EA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm earned $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Electronic Arts has generated $4.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.0. Electronic Arts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELECTRONIC ARTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EA)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Electronic Arts in the last twelve months. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Electronic Arts stock.

SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:SQZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. SQZ Biotechnologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. SQZ Biotechnologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SQZ)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SQZ Biotechnologies stock.

