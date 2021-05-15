COHERENT (NASDAQ:COHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm earned $374 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Its revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Coherent has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year. Coherent has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COHERENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COHR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coherent in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Coherent stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in COHR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Coherent

URBAN ONE (NASDAQ:UONE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One last announced its earnings data on March 18th, 2021. The reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $113.54 million during the quarter. Urban One has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Urban One has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN URBAN ONE? (NASDAQ:UONE)

Wall Street analysts have given Urban One a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Urban One wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

PLUG POWER (NASDAQ:PLUG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power last announced its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power has generated ($0.34) earnings per share over the last year. Plug Power has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLUG POWER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLUG)

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Plug Power in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Plug Power stock.

Plug Power

VOXX INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:VOXX)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN VOXX INTERNATIONAL? (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Wall Street analysts have given VOXX International a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but VOXX International wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.