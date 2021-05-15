DELCATH SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:DCTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.15. Delcath Systems has generated ($1,047.00) earnings per share over the last year. Delcath Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DELCATH SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DCTH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Delcath Systems in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Delcath Systems stock.

Delcath Systems

KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS (NYSE:KNOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners last released its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. KNOT Offshore Partners has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. KNOT Offshore Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KNOP)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” KNOT Offshore Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KNOP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KNOT Offshore Partners

SOTHERLY HOTELS (NASDAQ:SOHO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. Sotherly Hotels has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year. Sotherly Hotels has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SOTHERLY HOTELS? (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Wall Street analysts have given Sotherly Hotels a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Sotherly Hotels wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

THRYV (NASDAQ:THRY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Thryv has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Thryv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THRYV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:THRY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Thryv in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Thryv stock.

Thryv