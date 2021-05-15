ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24 last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company earned $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ON24 has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ON24 has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ON24 A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ONTF)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ON24 in the last year. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ON24 stock.

CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CAAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.0. China Automotive Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CAAS)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for China Automotive Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” China Automotive Systems stock.

VIVINT SMART HOME (NYSE:VVNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home last released its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The business earned $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.87 million. Vivint Smart Home has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.1.

IS VIVINT SMART HOME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VVNT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vivint Smart Home in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Vivint Smart Home stock.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN UNION ACQUISITION CORP. II? (NASDAQ:LATN)

