TOYOTA MOTOR (NYSE:TM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor last announced its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor has generated $13.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Toyota Motor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TOYOTA MOTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Toyota Motor in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Toyota Motor stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Toyota Motor

SPRUCE BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:SPRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Spruce Biosciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Spruce Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPRUCE BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPRB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spruce Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Spruce Biosciences stock.

Spruce Biosciences

BILIBILI (NASDAQ:BILI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.45. The company earned $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bilibili has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year. Bilibili has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BILIBILI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BILI)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bilibili in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bilibili stock.

Bilibili

STEEL PARTNERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SPLP)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN STEEL PARTNERS? (NYSE:SPLP)

