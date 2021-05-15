THE WENDY’S (NASDAQ:WEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Wendy’s has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.8. The Wendy’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE WENDY’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WEN)

20 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Wendy’s in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Wendy’s stock.

The Wendy’s

MARKER THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:MRKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Marker Therapeutics has generated ($0.47) earnings per share over the last year. Marker Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARKER THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRKR)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marker Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Marker Therapeutics stock.

Marker Therapeutics

YETI (NYSE:YETI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:YETI)

YETI last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.5. YETI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YETI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:YETI)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for YETI in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” YETI stock.

YETI

SELECTA BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:SELB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Selecta Biosciences has generated ($1.22) earnings per share over the last year. Selecta Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SELECTA BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SELB)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Selecta Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Selecta Biosciences stock.

Selecta Biosciences