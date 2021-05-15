SFL (NYSE:SFL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SFL)

SFL last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year.

IS SFL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SFL)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SFL in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” SFL stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SFL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SFL

AIM IMMUNOTECH (NYSE:AIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. AIM ImmunoTech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS AIM IMMUNOTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AIM)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AIM ImmunoTech in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AIM ImmunoTech stock.

AIM ImmunoTech

BIONANO GENOMICS (NASDAQ:BNGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics last released its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics has generated ($1.90) earnings per share over the last year. Bionano Genomics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIONANO GENOMICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BNGO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bionano Genomics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bionano Genomics stock.

Bionano Genomics

MEDICINOVA (NASDAQ:MNOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova last released its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. MediciNova has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MediciNova has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDICINOVA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MNOV)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MediciNova in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MediciNova stock.

MediciNova