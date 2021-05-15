(NASDAQ:FTOC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FTAC OLYMPUS ACQUISITION? (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Wall Street analysts have given FTAC Olympus Acquisition a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but FTAC Olympus Acquisition wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:GTEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies last posted its earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES? (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Wall Street analysts have given Greenland Technologies a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Greenland Technologies wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:BLFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. BioLife Solutions has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year. BioLife Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLFS)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioLife Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BioLife Solutions stock.

BioLife Solutions

SHARPSPRING (NASDAQ:SHSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring last released its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. SharpSpring has generated ($1.20) earnings per share over the last year.

IS SHARPSPRING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SHSP)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SharpSpring in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SharpSpring stock.

SharpSpring