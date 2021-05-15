TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES (NYSE:TRQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources last released its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Turquoise Hill Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRQ)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Turquoise Hill Resources stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TRQ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ZYNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.50) earnings per share over the last year. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock.

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LAZR)

IS LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LAZR)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Luminar Technologies in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Luminar Technologies stock.

FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:FREQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.74. Frequency Therapeutics has generated ($2.29) earnings per share over the last year. Frequency Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FREQ)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Frequency Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Frequency Therapeutics stock.

