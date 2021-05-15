GOHEALTH (NASDAQ:GOCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. Its revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. GoHealth has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GoHealth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GOHEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GOCO)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GoHealth in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” GoHealth stock.

POLYPID (NASDAQ:PYPD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. PolyPid has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. PolyPid has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POLYPID A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PYPD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PolyPid in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PolyPid stock.

OSCAR HEALTH (NYSE:OSCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health last released its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.35. Oscar Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Oscar Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OSCAR HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OSCR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oscar Health in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Oscar Health stock.

TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:TUFN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies last issued its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tufin Software Technologies has generated ($1.01) earnings per share over the last year. Tufin Software Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TUFN)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tufin Software Technologies in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Tufin Software Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TUFN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

