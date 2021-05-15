WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE (NYSE:WWW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide last released its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm earned $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Its revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.1. Wolverine World Wide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WWW)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wolverine World Wide in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Wolverine World Wide stock.

RESONANT (NASDAQ:RESN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant has generated ($1.02) earnings per share over the last year. Resonant has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RESONANT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RESN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Resonant in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Resonant stock.

NATIONAL VISION (NASDAQ:EYE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision last released its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business earned $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. National Vision has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,248.8. National Vision has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATIONAL VISION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EYE)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Vision in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” National Vision stock.

CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CBAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. CymaBay Therapeutics has generated ($1.46) earnings per share over the last year. CymaBay Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CBAY)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CymaBay Therapeutics stock.

