BUMBLE (NASDAQ:BMBL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble last released its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bumble has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Bumble has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BUMBLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BMBL)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bumble in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bumble stock.

KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES (NASDAQ:KZR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences last announced its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Kezar Life Sciences has generated ($1.84) earnings per share over the last year. Kezar Life Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KZR)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kezar Life Sciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kezar Life Sciences stock.

IS ARRIVAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARVL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arrival in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Arrival stock.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. AVROBIO has generated ($2.66) earnings per share over the last year. AVROBIO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVROBIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVRO)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AVROBIO in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AVROBIO stock.

