ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICCH)

ICC last posted its earnings data on March 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter. ICC has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. ICC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ICC? (NASDAQ:ICCH)

VERU (NASDAQ:VERU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru last announced its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Veru has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year. Veru has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERU A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VERU)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Veru in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Veru stock.

Veru

EVOKE PHARMA (NASDAQ:EVOK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Evoke Pharma has generated ($0.32) earnings per share over the last year. Evoke Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVOKE PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EVOK)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evoke Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Evoke Pharma stock.

Evoke Pharma

SENSEONICS (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics last issued its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.63. Senseonics has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year. Senseonics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SENSEONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Senseonics in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Senseonics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SENS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Senseonics