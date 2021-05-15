(NYSEMKT:SILV)

IS SILVERCREST METALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEMKT:SILV)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SilverCrest Metals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SilverCrest Metals stock.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BBQ)

BBQ last posted its earnings results on April 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter. BBQ has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. BBQ has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BBQ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BBQ)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BBQ in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BBQ stock.

PGT INNOVATIONS (NYSE:PGTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business earned $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PGT Innovations has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.5. PGT Innovations has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PGT INNOVATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PGTI)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PGT Innovations in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PGT Innovations stock.

CO-DIAGNOSTICS (NASDAQ:CODX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Co-Diagnostics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CO-DIAGNOSTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CODX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Co-Diagnostics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Co-Diagnostics stock.

