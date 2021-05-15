BOOT BARN (NYSE:BOOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn last issued its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm earned $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.7. Boot Barn has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOOT BARN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BOOT)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boot Barn in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Boot Barn stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BOOT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Boot Barn

LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:LMNL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences last released its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company earned $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Liminal BioSciences has generated ($10.94) earnings per share over the last year.

IS LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LMNL)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Liminal BioSciences in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Liminal BioSciences stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LMNL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Liminal BioSciences

RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE (NYSE:RSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive last announced its earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company earned $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. Rush Street Interactive has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RSI)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rush Street Interactive in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rush Street Interactive stock.

Rush Street Interactive

9 METERS BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:NMTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.00. 9 Meters Biopharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. 9 Meters Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 9 METERS BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NMTR)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” 9 Meters Biopharma stock.

9 Meters Biopharma