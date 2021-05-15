PAMPA ENERGÍA (NYSE:PAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía last announced its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.42. The firm earned $321 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Pampa Energía has generated $9.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Pampa Energía has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PAMPA ENERGÍA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PAM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pampa Energía in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Pampa Energía stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PAM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALJ REGIONAL (NASDAQ:ALJJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional last announced its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $119.83 million during the quarter. ALJ Regional has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ALJ Regional has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ALJ REGIONAL? (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

SCHOLAR ROCK (NASDAQ:SRRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Its revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Scholar Rock has generated ($1.85) earnings per share over the last year. Scholar Rock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCHOLAR ROCK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SRRK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Scholar Rock in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Scholar Rock stock.

SAVARA (NASDAQ:SVRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara last issued its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Savara has generated $4.57 earnings per share over the last year. Savara has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SAVARA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SVRA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Savara in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Savara stock.

