EARGO (NASDAQ:EAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The business earned $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Eargo has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Eargo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EARGO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EAR)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eargo in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eargo stock.

Eargo

REALNETWORKS (NASDAQ:RNWK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks last released its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $17.60 million during the quarter. RealNetworks has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. RealNetworks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REALNETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RNWK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RealNetworks in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” RealNetworks stock.

RealNetworks

DOCEBO (NASDAQ:DCBO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Docebo has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Docebo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOCEBO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DCBO)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Docebo in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Docebo stock.

Docebo

LAZYDAYS (NASDAQ:LAZY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 18th, 2021. The reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $196.57 million during the quarter. Lazydays has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.9. Lazydays has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAZYDAYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LAZY)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lazydays in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lazydays stock.

Lazydays