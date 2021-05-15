DYNATRACE (NYSE:DT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace last released its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has generated ($0.53) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.7. Dynatrace has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DYNATRACE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DT)

22 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dynatrace in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dynatrace stock.

Dynatrace

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:WILC)

SK TELECOM CO.,LTD EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SKM)

IS SK TELECOM CO.,LTD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SKM)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

UROGEN PHARMA (NASDAQ:URGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma has generated ($5.12) earnings per share over the last year. UroGen Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UROGEN PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:URGN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UroGen Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” UroGen Pharma stock.

UroGen Pharma