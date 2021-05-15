SMITH-MIDLAND EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:SMID)

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM last posted its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. TORM has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.4. TORM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TORM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRMD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TORM in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TORM stock.

TORM

ASTROTECH (NASDAQ:ASTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $0.13 million during the quarter. Astrotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Astrotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DERMTECH (NASDAQ:DMTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business earned $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. DermTech has generated ($2.81) earnings per share over the last year. DermTech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DERMTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DMTK)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DermTech in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” DermTech stock.

DermTech