BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:BLPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Bellerophon Therapeutics has generated ($2.95) earnings per share over the last year. Bellerophon Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLPH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bellerophon Therapeutics stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics

EVOLUS (NASDAQ:EOLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus last released its quarterly earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company earned $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Evolus has generated ($3.19) earnings per share over the last year. Evolus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVOLUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EOLS)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evolus in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Evolus stock.

Evolus

WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:WHLM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $11.98 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Wilhelmina International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL? (NASDAQ:WHLM)

ZEPP HEALTH (NYSE:ZEPP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health last issued its earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter. Zepp Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Zepp Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ZEPP HEALTH? (NYSE:ZEPP)

