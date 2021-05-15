ONESPAWORLD (NASDAQ:OSW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year. OneSpaWorld has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONESPAWORLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OSW)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OneSpaWorld in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” OneSpaWorld stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OSW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OneSpaWorld

THE LGL GROUP (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

The LGL Group last released its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The LGL Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. The LGL Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN THE LGL GROUP? (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

Wall Street analysts have given The LGL Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but The LGL Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

APRIA (NYSE:APR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APR)

Apria last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter. Apria has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS APRIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:APR)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apria in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Apria stock.

Apria

GENASYS (NASDAQ:GNSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys last released its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.01. Genasys has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Genasys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENASYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GNSS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genasys in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Genasys stock.

Genasys