A-Mark Precious Metals last released its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals has generated $4.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. A-Mark Precious Metals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” A-Mark Precious Metals stock.

The Walt Disney last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Walt Disney has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year. The Walt Disney has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

29 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Walt Disney in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 22 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Walt Disney stock.

AVITA Medical last issued its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm earned $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. AVITA Medical has generated ($2.07) earnings per share over the last year. AVITA Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AVITA Medical in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AVITA Medical stock.

