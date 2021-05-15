CRESCENT POINT ENERGY (NYSE:CPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy last released its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business earned $343.63 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year. Crescent Point Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRESCENT POINT ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPG)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crescent Point Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Crescent Point Energy stock.

Crescent Point Energy

EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:EDUC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT? (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Wall Street analysts have given Educational Development a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Educational Development wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

CI FINANCIAL (NYSE:CIXX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial last released its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company earned $421.34 million during the quarter. CI Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CI Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CI FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CIXX)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CI Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CI Financial stock.

CI Financial

CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CTXR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Citius Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Citius Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CTXR)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Citius Pharmaceuticals stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals