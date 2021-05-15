INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES (NYSE:IFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $329.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.74 million. Intercorp Financial Services has generated $3.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5.

IS INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IFS)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intercorp Financial Services in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Intercorp Financial Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IFS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Intercorp Financial Services

SCPHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:SCPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. scPharmaceuticals has generated ($1.77) earnings per share over the last year. scPharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCPHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SCPH)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for scPharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” scPharmaceuticals stock.

scPharmaceuticals

(NASDAQ:CRCT)

IS CRICUT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRCT)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cricut in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cricut stock.

Cricut

LAIRD SUPERFOOD (NYSEMKT:LSF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Laird Superfood last announced its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. Laird Superfood has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Laird Superfood has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAIRD SUPERFOOD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEMKT:LSF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Laird Superfood in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Laird Superfood stock.

Laird Superfood