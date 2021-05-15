AMDOCS (NASDAQ:DOX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Its revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Amdocs has generated $4.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Amdocs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMDOCS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DOX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amdocs in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Amdocs stock.

ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ATOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.61. Atossa Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Atossa Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATOS)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atossa Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atossa Therapeutics stock.

SUZANO (NYSE:SUZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano last released its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Suzano has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Suzano has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUZANO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SUZ)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Suzano in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Suzano stock.

CASPER SLEEP (NYSE:CSPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company earned $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Casper Sleep has generated ($8.86) earnings per share over the last year. Casper Sleep has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CASPER SLEEP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CSPR)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Casper Sleep in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Casper Sleep stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CSPR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

