INSPIREMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. InspireMD has generated ($4.80) earnings per share over the last year. InspireMD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INSPIREMD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for InspireMD in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” InspireMD stock.

TATTOOED CHEF (NASDAQ:TTCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef last released its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tattooed Chef has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Tattooed Chef has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TATTOOED CHEF A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TTCF)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tattooed Chef in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tattooed Chef stock.

BENITEC BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:BNTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma last announced its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($151.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma has generated ($8.10) earnings per share over the last year. Benitec Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BENITEC BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BNTC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Benitec Biopharma in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Benitec Biopharma stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BNTC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

