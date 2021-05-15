AMERICAN WELL (NYSE:AMWL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well last released its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company earned $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. American Well has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. American Well has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN WELL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMWL)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Well in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” American Well stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMWL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

American Well

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year. IMV has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IMV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IMV)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IMV in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” IMV stock.

IMV

MULTIPLAN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MPLN)

IS MULTIPLAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MPLN)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MultiPlan in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MultiPlan stock.

MultiPlan

PIONEER BANCORP (NASDAQ:PBFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Pioneer Bancorp last issued its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

