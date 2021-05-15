JACK IN THE BOX (NASDAQ:JACK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box last announced its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Jack in the Box has generated $4.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6. Jack in the Box has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JACK IN THE BOX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JACK)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jack in the Box in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Jack in the Box stock.

STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:SBBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma has generated ($1.10) earnings per share over the last year. Strongbridge Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBBP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Strongbridge Biopharma stock.

21VIANET GROUP (NASDAQ:VNET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group last released its quarterly earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.25. The business earned $206.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year.

IS 21VIANET GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VNET)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 21Vianet Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” 21Vianet Group stock.

ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES (NASDAQ:ALPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences last announced its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Alpine Immune Sciences has generated ($2.28) earnings per share over the last year. Alpine Immune Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALPN)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alpine Immune Sciences stock.

