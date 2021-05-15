LIGHTBRIDGE (NASDAQ:LTBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge last posted its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The energy company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lightbridge has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lightbridge has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN LIGHTBRIDGE? (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Wall Street analysts have given Lightbridge a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Lightbridge wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

REKOR SYSTEMS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:REKR)

IS REKOR SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:REKR)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rekor Systems in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rekor Systems stock.

Rekor Systems

HMG/COURTLAND PROPERTIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN HMG/COURTLAND PROPERTIES? (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG)

Wall Street analysts have given HMG/Courtland Properties a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but HMG/Courtland Properties wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

FLY LEASING (NYSE:FLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing last issued its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company earned $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.45 million. Fly Leasing has generated $7.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.5. Fly Leasing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLY LEASING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FLY)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fly Leasing in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Fly Leasing stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FLY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Fly Leasing