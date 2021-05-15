RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:RXRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $1.09. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RXRX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock.

LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:LIQT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LIQT)

LiqTech International last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. LiqTech International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. LiqTech International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LIQT)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LiqTech International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” LiqTech International stock.

CANADA GOOSE (NYSE:GOOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Canada Goose has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.2. Canada Goose has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CANADA GOOSE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GOOS)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Canada Goose in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Canada Goose stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GOOS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CORMEDIX (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. CorMedix has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. CorMedix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORMEDIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CorMedix in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CorMedix stock.

