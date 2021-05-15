GENERATION BIO (NASDAQ:GBIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Generation Bio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Generation Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENERATION BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GBIO)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Generation Bio in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Generation Bio stock.

Generation Bio

AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines last released its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Avino Silver & Gold Mines has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines

MEDIAALPHA (NYSE:MAX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. MediaAlpha has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MediaAlpha has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDIAALPHA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MAX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MediaAlpha in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MediaAlpha stock.

MediaAlpha

(NASDAQ:LBPS)

IS 4D PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LBPS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 4D pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” 4D pharma stock.

4D pharma