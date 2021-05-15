LUMENTUM (NASDAQ:LITE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum last released its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The business earned $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has generated $4.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.2. Lumentum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LUMENTUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LITE)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lumentum in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lumentum stock.

Lumentum

ADMA BIOLOGICS (NASDAQ:ADMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics has generated ($0.92) earnings per share over the last year. ADMA Biologics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADMA BIOLOGICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADMA)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ADMA Biologics in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ADMA Biologics stock.

ADMA Biologics

GLOBANT (NYSE:GLOB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant last posted its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Globant has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.6. Globant has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLOBANT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GLOB)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Globant in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Globant stock.

Globant

TEEKAY (NYSE:TK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TK)

Teekay last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business earned $297.86 million during the quarter. Teekay has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Teekay has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TEEKAY? (NYSE:TK)

Wall Street analysts have given Teekay a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Teekay wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.