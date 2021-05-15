MANNKIND (NASDAQ:MNKD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind last announced its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. MannKind has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year. MannKind has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MannKind in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MannKind stock.

NEONODE (NASDAQ:NEON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode last released its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Neonode has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Neonode has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Neonode in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Neonode stock.

908 DEVICES (NASDAQ:MASS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices last issued its earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.32. The company earned $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. 908 Devices has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. 908 Devices has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 908 Devices in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” 908 Devices stock.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. SWK has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7.

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SWK in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SWK stock.

