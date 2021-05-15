MANNATECH (NASDAQ:MTEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech last released its quarterly earnings results on March 19th, 2021. The reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $39.19 million during the quarter. Mannatech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Mannatech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOOKIPA PHARMA (NASDAQ:HOOK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma has generated ($2.41) earnings per share over the last year. Hookipa Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOOKIPA PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HOOK)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hookipa Pharma in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hookipa Pharma stock.

OBALON THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:OBLN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Obalon Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Obalon Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OBALON THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OBLN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Obalon Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Obalon Therapeutics stock.

ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ORTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics last released its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Orchard Therapeutics has generated ($1.75) earnings per share over the last year. Orchard Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ORTX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Orchard Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Orchard Therapeutics stock.

