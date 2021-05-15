DATTO (NYSE:MSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSP)

Datto last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datto has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Datto has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DATTO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MSP)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Datto in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Datto stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MSP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IMMUNOME (NASDAQ:IMNM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome last announced its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Immunome has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Immunome has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IMMUNOME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IMNM)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Immunome in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Immunome stock.

51JOB (NASDAQ:JOBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job last posted its earnings results on March 18th, 2021. The reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. 51job has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9. 51job has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN 51JOB? (NASDAQ:JOBS)

LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock.

