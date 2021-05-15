POSHMARK (NASDAQ:POSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark last released its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. Its revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Poshmark has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Poshmark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POSHMARK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:POSH)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Poshmark in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Poshmark stock.

REPRO MED SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:KRMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business earned $4.06 million during the quarter. Repro Med Systems has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year. Repro Med Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REPRO MED SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KRMD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Repro Med Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Repro Med Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KRMD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IS FRONTIER GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ULCC)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Frontier Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Frontier Group stock.

WAVE LIFE SCIENCES (NASDAQ:WVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.30. Wave Life Sciences has generated ($5.72) earnings per share over the last year. Wave Life Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WAVE LIFE SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WVE)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wave Life Sciences in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Wave Life Sciences stock.

